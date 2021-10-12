Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 982,612 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,657,827 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982,612 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of Southwestern Energy worth $15,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWN. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

