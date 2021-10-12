Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,621 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,435 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of NetApp worth $20,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth $40,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.90 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

