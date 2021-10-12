Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 35,460 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of Range Resources worth $17,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,717 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,424,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,006,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,217,000 after purchasing an additional 391,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $341,298,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

NYSE RRC opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist lifted their price target on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.