Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Steel Dynamics worth $18,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 565,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,687,000 after buying an additional 376,160 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $715,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $554,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,000,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $60.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.86. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

