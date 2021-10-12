Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Arrow Electronics worth $16,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $117.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.46 and a 12 month high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

