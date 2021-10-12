Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,063 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.40% of M.D.C. worth $14,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 140.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1,955.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 73.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.76.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at $866,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

