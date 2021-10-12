Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $14.59 Million Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,433 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of KB Home worth $14,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 512.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBH opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

