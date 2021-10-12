Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $16.09 Million Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 937,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,622 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $16,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GT. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GT opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

