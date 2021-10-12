Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,376 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lincoln National worth $12,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,937,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,441,000 after buying an additional 149,662 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,628,000 after buying an additional 776,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,584,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,668,000 after buying an additional 168,613 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,736,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of LNC opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.