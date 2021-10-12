Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $15,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,198 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at $69,110,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 72.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,084,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,875,000 after purchasing an additional 456,168 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,051,000 after purchasing an additional 255,892 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,251,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,915,000 after purchasing an additional 228,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

FBHS opened at $93.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.