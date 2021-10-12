Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 11,472 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of AutoNation worth $14,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 8,472.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AN. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

NYSE AN opened at $117.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $129.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $2,945,140.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,794 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $442,001.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 813,623 shares of company stock valued at $99,878,679. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

