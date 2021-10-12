Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 55,579 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,579 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Arch Capital Group worth $15,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 64,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 646,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,803,000 after acquiring an additional 22,204 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,280,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,549,000 after acquiring an additional 395,149 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $42.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

