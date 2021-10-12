Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,404 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Bank OZK worth $14,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after buying an additional 39,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after buying an additional 315,066 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,187,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,044,000 after buying an additional 103,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.82.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

