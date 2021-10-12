Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Quest Diagnostics worth $19,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DGX opened at $140.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DGX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.80.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

