Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,732 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 611,007 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $17,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,271,462 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $711,402,000 after buying an additional 907,816 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,314,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $91,017,000 after acquiring an additional 163,922 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 477,811 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $33,093,000 after acquiring an additional 49,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

