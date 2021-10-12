Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 12,682 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,682 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $18,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,309,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,435,993,000 after purchasing an additional 178,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,775 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,093,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $73.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,874 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

