Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 19,400 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Commercial Metals worth $17,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $296,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 28.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

