Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 36,426 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,426 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.48% of CNX Resources worth $14,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 5.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 12.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after buying an additional 149,329 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,808,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at $2,835,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

NYSE CNX opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.40 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.