Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 5,246 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT stock opened at $192.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.63 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.30.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

