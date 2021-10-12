Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 6,526 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of FMC worth $15,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the second quarter valued at $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in FMC by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in FMC by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.27.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

