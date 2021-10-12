Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,146 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of LKQ worth $16,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 38.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter valued at $98,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

LKQ opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.