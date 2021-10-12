BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 6,646.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 73,111 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LND traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,703. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $372.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.14.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $78.36 million for the quarter.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Livestock, and Others. The Real Estate segment presents results from operations with properties that occured in the subsidiaries of the company.

