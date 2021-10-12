Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $103.32

Shares of Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.32 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.25). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.29), with a volume of 926,638 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BREE shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82. The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 101.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 103.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Breedon Group’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Breedon Group Company Profile (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

