BriaCell Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 13,221 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,063% compared to the average volume of 418 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCTX stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.23. 2,539,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,599. The stock has a market cap of $126.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

