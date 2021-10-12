Brian Grassadonia Sells 19,660 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total value of $1,009,766.08.
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total value of $984,662.84.
Shares of SQ traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,785,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,247,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.24 and a 200 day moving average of $243.21. The company has a market cap of $109.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.
Several research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oddo Bhf raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Square by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,463,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
