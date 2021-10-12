Brian Grassadonia Sells 19,660 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total value of $1,009,766.08.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total value of $984,662.84.

Shares of SQ traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,785,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,247,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.24 and a 200 day moving average of $243.21. The company has a market cap of $109.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oddo Bhf raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Square by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,463,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

