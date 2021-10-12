Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.59. 966,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,077,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 130.86% and a negative net margin of 9,449.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reginald L. Hardy acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 218,124 shares of company stock valued at $145,143. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Brickell Biotech by 139.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 30,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Brickell Biotech in the second quarter worth $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Brickell Biotech in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Brickell Biotech by 242.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 46,423 shares during the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

