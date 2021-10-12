BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.90.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.79.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The firm had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.