Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 3,538 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of Toll Brothers worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,269,000 after acquiring an additional 589,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,491,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,071,000 after acquiring an additional 55,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,820,000 after purchasing an additional 259,612 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 322.2% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,787,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.81. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.95 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TOL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

