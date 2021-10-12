Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 46,688 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 562.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,688 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.08% of Hill-Rom worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at $94,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRC stock opened at $151.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.50. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $152.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

