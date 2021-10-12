Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 9,710 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.09% of Columbia Sportswear worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

COLM stock opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

