Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires New Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,499 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NetApp by 1,469.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NetApp by 75.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,358,000 after purchasing an additional 409,376 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in NetApp by 113.1% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 673,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,977,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 176.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 542,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,418,000 after purchasing an additional 346,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average of $81.38. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

