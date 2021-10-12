Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires New Shares in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.18% of J & J Snack Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JJSF stock opened at $152.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.91. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $128.10 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $324.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.