Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires Shares of 26,066 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 101,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.2% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 23.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 503,395 shares of company stock worth $130,752,784 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.22.

LLY opened at $233.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $224.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

