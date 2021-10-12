Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires Shares of 266,699 Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 266,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,556,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.17% of Certara as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CERT. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Certara by 2,554.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Certara by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,487 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Certara by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,066,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,614 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Certara by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,778,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,865,000 after acquiring an additional 801,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Certara by 329.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 791,099 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Certara news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,163,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,745,414.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 13,394,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $399,160,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,707,772 shares of company stock worth $620,511,149. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CERT opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.69 million. Research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

