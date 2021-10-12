Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires Shares of 34,853 ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of ShockWave Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,902,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

SWAV opened at $197.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.35. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.09 and a 52-week high of $237.76.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $8,463,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,203,476.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $340,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,880,395.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,375,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.