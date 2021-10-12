Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 25,830 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $60.87.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

