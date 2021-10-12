Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 57,976 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 542.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,976 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,010,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 74,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,414,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,582,000 after buying an additional 47,295 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $116.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.78.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.