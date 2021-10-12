Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 786,042 Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 871.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786,042 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.06% of RLX Technology worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth about $2,254,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,924,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

