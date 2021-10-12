Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 9,459 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 112.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after acquiring an additional 97,239 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,177,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $285.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.48. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.18.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

