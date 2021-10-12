Bridgewater Associates LP Buys New Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.18% of Sanderson Farms as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAFM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $187.98 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.22 and a 52-week high of $197.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.27.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

