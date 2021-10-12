Bridgewater Associates LP Buys Shares of 173,504 The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 173,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.18% of The Simply Good Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth $203,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at $221,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMPL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.23.

SMPL opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 1.01. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $475,507.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

