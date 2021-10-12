Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,542 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of Hanesbrands worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,262,000 after buying an additional 1,682,318 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,222,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,824,000 after buying an additional 741,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Shares of HBI opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

