Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.53% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 8,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $51.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.01.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.