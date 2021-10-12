Bridgewater Associates LP Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 422,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 185,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,114 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,302 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of PFG stock opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.