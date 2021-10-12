Bridgewater Associates LP Has $6.03 Million Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 1,498.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,975 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.15% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

