Bridgewater Associates LP Has $7.53 Million Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 1,311.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,383 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.17% of Shake Shack worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter worth $65,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.7% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $221,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 51.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK opened at $75.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average of $95.60. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -128.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

