Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $5.77 Million in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of Nevro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth $1,525,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Nevro by 23.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nevro by 29.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,866,000 after purchasing an additional 44,675 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $113.60 on Tuesday. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.98 and its 200 day moving average is $141.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NVRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

