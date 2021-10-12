Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $7.50 Million in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,498,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after buying an additional 940,412 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,575,000 after buying an additional 23,458 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $115.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $130.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.93.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Barclays increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

