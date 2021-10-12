Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $7.65 Million in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $174.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.81 and a 200-day moving average of $200.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.80 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.96%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

