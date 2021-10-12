Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 334.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 101.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

DOV stock opened at $156.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.94 and its 200-day moving average is $156.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

